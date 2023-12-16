Jets vs. Avalanche Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 16
The Colorado Avalanche (18-9-2), losers of three straight road games, visit the Winnipeg Jets (17-9-2) at Canada Life Centre on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET on ALT2 and ESPN+.
The Jets have gone 6-4-0 over the past 10 games, scoring 25 total goals (three power-play goals on 29 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 10.3%). They have given up 17 goals to their opponents.
Get ready for this showdown with a look at who we project to emerge with the victory in Saturday's contest.
Jets vs. Avalanche Predictions for Saturday
Our computer projection model for this encounter expects a final score of Jets 4, Avalanche 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Jets (-110)
- Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Avalanche (+1.5)
Jets vs Avalanche Additional Info
Jets Splits and Trends
- The Jets are 2-2-4 in overtime matchups as part of a 17-9-2 overall record.
- Winnipeg has nine points (4-3-1) in the eight games it has played that were decided by one goal.
- In the three games this season the Jets scored just one goal, they lost every time.
- Winnipeg has taken three points from the five games this season when it scored two goals (1-3-1 record).
- The Jets have scored at least three goals in 19 games (16-2-1, 33 points).
- In the nine games when Winnipeg has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it went 5-4-0 to record 10 points.
- When it has outshot its opponent, Winnipeg is 8-7-2 (18 points).
- The Jets have been outshot by opponents 11 times, and went 9-2-0 (18 points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Jets Rank
|Jets AVG
|Avalanche AVG
|Avalanche Rank
|14th
|3.25
|Goals Scored
|3.59
|4th
|5th
|2.61
|Goals Allowed
|3
|12th
|14th
|30.8
|Shots
|32.2
|10th
|7th
|28.9
|Shots Allowed
|29.5
|10th
|24th
|16.3%
|Power Play %
|19.27%
|18th
|27th
|75.29%
|Penalty Kill %
|85.86%
|6th
Jets vs. Avalanche Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT2 and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
