The Colorado Avalanche (18-9-2), losers of three straight road games, visit the Winnipeg Jets (17-9-2) at Canada Life Centre on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET on ALT2 and ESPN+.

The Jets have gone 6-4-0 over the past 10 games, scoring 25 total goals (three power-play goals on 29 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 10.3%). They have given up 17 goals to their opponents.

Get ready for this showdown with a look at who we project to emerge with the victory in Saturday's contest.

Jets vs. Avalanche Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projection model for this encounter expects a final score of Jets 4, Avalanche 3.

Moneyline Pick: Jets (-110)

Jets (-110) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average) Spread Pick: Avalanche (+1.5)

Jets vs Avalanche Additional Info

Jets Splits and Trends

The Jets are 2-2-4 in overtime matchups as part of a 17-9-2 overall record.

Winnipeg has nine points (4-3-1) in the eight games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the three games this season the Jets scored just one goal, they lost every time.

Winnipeg has taken three points from the five games this season when it scored two goals (1-3-1 record).

The Jets have scored at least three goals in 19 games (16-2-1, 33 points).

In the nine games when Winnipeg has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it went 5-4-0 to record 10 points.

When it has outshot its opponent, Winnipeg is 8-7-2 (18 points).

The Jets have been outshot by opponents 11 times, and went 9-2-0 (18 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Jets Rank Jets AVG Avalanche AVG Avalanche Rank 14th 3.25 Goals Scored 3.59 4th 5th 2.61 Goals Allowed 3 12th 14th 30.8 Shots 32.2 10th 7th 28.9 Shots Allowed 29.5 10th 24th 16.3% Power Play % 19.27% 18th 27th 75.29% Penalty Kill % 85.86% 6th

Jets vs. Avalanche Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT2 and ESPN+

ALT2 and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

