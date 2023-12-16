The Colorado Avalanche (18-9-2), losers of three straight road games, visit the Winnipeg Jets (17-9-2) at Canada Life Centre on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET on ALT2 and ESPN+.

The Jets have gone 6-4-0 over the past 10 games, scoring 25 total goals (three power-play goals on 29 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 10.3%). They have given up 17 goals to their opponents.

Get ready for this showdown with a look at who we project to emerge with the victory in Saturday's contest.

Jets vs. Avalanche Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projection model for this encounter expects a final score of Jets 4, Avalanche 3.

  • Moneyline Pick: Jets (-110)
  • Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)
  • Spread Pick: Avalanche (+1.5)

Jets vs Avalanche Additional Info

Jets Splits and Trends

  • The Jets are 2-2-4 in overtime matchups as part of a 17-9-2 overall record.
  • Winnipeg has nine points (4-3-1) in the eight games it has played that were decided by one goal.
  • In the three games this season the Jets scored just one goal, they lost every time.
  • Winnipeg has taken three points from the five games this season when it scored two goals (1-3-1 record).
  • The Jets have scored at least three goals in 19 games (16-2-1, 33 points).
  • In the nine games when Winnipeg has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it went 5-4-0 to record 10 points.
  • When it has outshot its opponent, Winnipeg is 8-7-2 (18 points).
  • The Jets have been outshot by opponents 11 times, and went 9-2-0 (18 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Jets Rank Jets AVG Avalanche AVG Avalanche Rank
14th 3.25 Goals Scored 3.59 4th
5th 2.61 Goals Allowed 3 12th
14th 30.8 Shots 32.2 10th
7th 28.9 Shots Allowed 29.5 10th
24th 16.3% Power Play % 19.27% 18th
27th 75.29% Penalty Kill % 85.86% 6th

Jets vs. Avalanche Game Time and TV Channel

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ALT2 and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

