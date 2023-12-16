Saturday's NHL matchup between the Colorado Avalanche (18-9-2) and the Winnipeg Jets (17-9-2) at Canada Life Centre sees the Avalanche favored on the road (-135 moneyline odds to win) against the Jets (+110). The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on ALT2 and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jets vs. Avalanche Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT2 and ESPN+

ALT2 and ESPN+ Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Jets vs. Avalanche Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jets vs. Avalanche Betting Trends

Winnipeg has played 15 games this season with more than 6 goals.

The Avalanche are 17-10 when favored on the moneyline this season.

This season the Jets have five wins in the 13 games in which they've been an underdog.

In games it has played with moneyline odds of -135 or shorter, Colorado has put together a 15-9 record (winning 62.5% of its games).

Winnipeg is 5-2 when it is underdogs of +110 or longer on the moneyline.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Jets Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-3-2 3-7 4-5-1 6.4 3.20 2.80 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-3-2 3.20 2.80 6 18.8% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 7-3 1-7-2 6.2 2.50 1.70 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 2.50 1.70 3 10.3% Record as ML Favorite 5-4 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 7 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 2-1 Record as ML Underdog 4-3 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 1 Games Under Total 7

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.