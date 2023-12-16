The Winnipeg Jets (17-9-2) will host the Colorado Avalanche (18-9-2) -- who've lost three straight on the road -- on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT2 and ESPN+

Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Jets vs Avalanche Additional Info

Jets vs. Avalanche Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/7/2023 Avalanche Jets 4-2 WPG

Jets Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Jets have been one of the stingiest units in NHL play, conceding 73 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank third.

The Jets' 91 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

In the last 10 games, the Jets have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.

Defensively, the Jets have allowed 17 goals (1.7 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.5 goals per game (25 total) during that time.

Jets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Mark Scheifele 28 11 20 31 9 18 51.1% Kyle Connor 26 17 12 29 12 12 33.3% Joshua Morrissey 28 5 19 24 22 15 - Nikolaj Ehlers 28 9 11 20 13 11 20% Cole Perfetti 28 9 9 18 4 7 33.7%

Avalanche Stats & Trends

The Avalanche's total of 87 goals given up (three per game) is 13th in the NHL.

The Avalanche are third in the NHL in scoring (104 goals, 3.6 per game).

Over the last 10 contests, the Avalanche have secured 65.0% of the possible points with a 5-3-2 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Avalanche have given up 28 goals (2.8 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 32 goals during that span.

