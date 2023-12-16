How to Watch the Jets vs. Avalanche Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Winnipeg Jets (17-9-2) will host the Colorado Avalanche (18-9-2) -- who've lost three straight on the road -- on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Tune in to watch the Jets and Avalanche square off on ALT2 and ESPN+.
Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT2 and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Jets vs Avalanche Additional Info
|Jets vs Avalanche Odds/Over/Under
|Jets vs Avalanche Prediction
|Jets vs Avalanche Betting Trends & Stats
|Jets vs Avalanche Player Props
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Jets vs. Avalanche Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/7/2023
|Avalanche
|Jets
|4-2 WPG
Jets Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Jets have been one of the stingiest units in NHL play, conceding 73 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank third.
- The Jets' 91 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- In the last 10 games, the Jets have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.
- Defensively, the Jets have allowed 17 goals (1.7 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 2.5 goals per game (25 total) during that time.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Jets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mark Scheifele
|28
|11
|20
|31
|9
|18
|51.1%
|Kyle Connor
|26
|17
|12
|29
|12
|12
|33.3%
|Joshua Morrissey
|28
|5
|19
|24
|22
|15
|-
|Nikolaj Ehlers
|28
|9
|11
|20
|13
|11
|20%
|Cole Perfetti
|28
|9
|9
|18
|4
|7
|33.7%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Avalanche Stats & Trends
- The Avalanche's total of 87 goals given up (three per game) is 13th in the NHL.
- The Avalanche are third in the NHL in scoring (104 goals, 3.6 per game).
- Over the last 10 contests, the Avalanche have secured 65.0% of the possible points with a 5-3-2 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Avalanche have given up 28 goals (2.8 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 32 goals during that span.
Avalanche Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nathan MacKinnon
|29
|12
|29
|41
|30
|15
|48.9%
|Mikko Rantanen
|29
|14
|23
|37
|13
|17
|51.2%
|Cale Makar
|27
|8
|29
|37
|19
|27
|-
|Valeri Nichushkin
|27
|12
|13
|25
|12
|8
|33.3%
|Devon Toews
|29
|4
|11
|15
|19
|19
|-
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.