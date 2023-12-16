North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hettinger County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball matchups in Hettinger County, North Dakota today? We have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hettinger County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lemmon High School at Mott-Regent High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM MT on December 16
- Location: Mott, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.