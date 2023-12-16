North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Grand Forks County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball action in Grand Forks County, North Dakota is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Grand Forks County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Northwood High School at Enderlin High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Enderlin, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
