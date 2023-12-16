Gabriel Vilardi will be in action when the Winnipeg Jets and Colorado Avalanche meet on Saturday at Canada Life Centre, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. If you're considering a bet on Vilardi against the Avalanche, we have lots of info to help.

Gabriel Vilardi vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT2 and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Vilardi Season Stats Insights

Vilardi has averaged 15:58 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +5).

Vilardi has a goal in two of 10 games this season, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Vilardi has recorded a point in a game four times this year out of 10 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

In three of 10 games this season, Vilardi has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Vilardi has an implied probability of 52.4% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 34.5% of Vilardi going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Vilardi Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche are 13th in goals allowed, conceding 87 total goals (3.0 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+17) ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 10 Games 4 7 Points 2 2 Goals 2 5 Assists 0

