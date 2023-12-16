Should you wager on Gabriel Vilardi to light the lamp when the Winnipeg Jets and the Colorado Avalanche meet up on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Gabriel Vilardi score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Vilardi stats and insights

  • Vilardi has scored in two of 10 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Avalanche this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • Vilardi's shooting percentage is 8.3%, and he averages 2.4 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

  • The Avalanche have given up 87 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 13th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 14.9 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Jets vs. Avalanche game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ALT2 and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

