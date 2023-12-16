Should you wager on Gabriel Vilardi to light the lamp when the Winnipeg Jets and the Colorado Avalanche meet up on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Gabriel Vilardi score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Vilardi stats and insights

Vilardi has scored in two of 10 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Avalanche this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Vilardi's shooting percentage is 8.3%, and he averages 2.4 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche have given up 87 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 13th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 14.9 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jets vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT2 and ESPN+

ALT2 and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.