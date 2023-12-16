North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Eddy County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Want to learn how to watch high school basketball matchups in Eddy County, North Dakota today? We have what you need here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Eddy County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
New Rockford-Sheyenne High School at North Prairie Cougars - Rolette High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Harvey, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.