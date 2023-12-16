Will Dylan Samberg light the lamp when the Winnipeg Jets play the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Dylan Samberg score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2400 (Bet $10 to win $240.00 if he scores a goal)

Samberg stats and insights

Samberg is yet to score through 28 games this season.

He has not scored against the Avalanche this season in one game (zero shots).

Samberg has zero points on the power play.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche are 13th in goals allowed, giving up 87 total goals (three per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 14.9 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Samberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/13/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:51 Away W 5-2 12/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 11:02 Away L 2-1 12/10/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:18 Away W 4-2 12/7/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 14:52 Away W 4-2 12/4/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:57 Home W 2-1 12/2/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 12:13 Home W 3-1 11/30/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:24 Home L 3-1 11/28/2023 Stars 0 0 0 12:42 Home L 2-0 11/26/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:24 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Panthers 2 0 2 17:19 Away W 3-0

Jets vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT2 and ESPN+

ALT2 and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

