For people wanting to wager on the upcoming game between the Winnipeg Jets and the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Dylan DeMelo a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Dylan DeMelo score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

DeMelo stats and insights

  • DeMelo has scored in one of 28 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has not scored versus the Avalanche this season in one game (two shots).
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • DeMelo's shooting percentage is 4.2%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

  • The Avalanche have given up 87 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 14.9 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

DeMelo recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/13/2023 Kings 1 0 1 21:34 Away W 5-2
12/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 20:21 Away L 2-1
12/10/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 20:17 Away W 4-2
12/7/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 24:39 Away W 4-2
12/4/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 18:45 Home W 2-1
12/2/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 22:12 Home W 3-1
11/30/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 22:41 Home L 3-1
11/28/2023 Stars 0 0 0 22:06 Home L 2-0
11/26/2023 Predators 0 0 0 21:18 Away L 3-2
11/24/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 22:15 Away W 3-0

Jets vs. Avalanche game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ALT2 and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

