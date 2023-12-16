North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dickey County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Dickey County, North Dakota today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Dickey County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Battle Lake High School at Oakes High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Oakes, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.