The Winnipeg Jets' upcoming contest versus the Colorado Avalanche is set for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will David Gustafsson light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will David Gustafsson score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Gustafsson stats and insights

  • Gustafsson has scored in two of 23 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not scored versus the Avalanche this season in one game (two shots).
  • Gustafsson has zero points on the power play.
  • He has a 14.3% shooting percentage, attempting 0.5 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

  • The Avalanche are 13th in goals allowed, conceding 87 total goals (three per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 14.9 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Gustafsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/13/2023 Kings 0 0 0 10:24 Away W 5-2
12/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 9:16 Away L 2-1
12/10/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 8:46 Away W 4-2
12/7/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 13:03 Away W 4-2
12/4/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 8:19 Home W 2-1
12/2/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 6:37 Home W 3-1
11/28/2023 Stars 0 0 0 7:44 Home L 2-0
11/26/2023 Predators 0 0 0 8:52 Away L 3-2
11/24/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 10:10 Away W 3-0
11/22/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 7:15 Away W 3-2 OT

Jets vs. Avalanche game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ALT2 and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

