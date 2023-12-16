The Winnipeg Jets, Cole Perfetti among them, meet the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, at Canada Life Centre. There are prop bets for Perfetti available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Cole Perfetti vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT2 and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Perfetti Season Stats Insights

Perfetti has averaged 14:37 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +7).

Perfetti has a goal in nine games this year through 28 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Perfetti has a point in 16 of 28 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

Perfetti has posted an assist in a game eight times this year in 28 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 52.4% that Perfetti hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 35.1% of Perfetti going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Perfetti Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche have given up 87 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's sixth-best goal differential at +17.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 28 Games 3 18 Points 5 9 Goals 1 9 Assists 4

