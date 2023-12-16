The Winnipeg Jets' upcoming game versus the Colorado Avalanche is scheduled for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Cole Perfetti score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Cole Perfetti score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Perfetti stats and insights

  • In nine of 28 games this season, Perfetti has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has taken three shots in one game against the Avalanche this season, but has not scored.
  • On the power play, Perfetti has accumulated four goals and one assist.
  • He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 15.3% of them.

Avalanche defensive stats

  • The Avalanche have conceded 87 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 13th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 14.9 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Perfetti recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/13/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:42 Away W 5-2
12/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 17:54 Away L 2-1
12/10/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 18:39 Away W 4-2
12/7/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:39 Away W 4-2
12/4/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:44 Home W 2-1
12/2/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 15:44 Home W 3-1
11/30/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 13:42 Home L 3-1
11/28/2023 Stars 0 0 0 17:48 Home L 2-0
11/26/2023 Predators 1 1 0 14:47 Away L 3-2
11/24/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 13:26 Away W 3-0

Jets vs. Avalanche game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ALT2 and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

