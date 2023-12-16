Will Cole Perfetti Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on December 16?
The Winnipeg Jets' upcoming game versus the Colorado Avalanche is scheduled for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Cole Perfetti score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Cole Perfetti score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)
Perfetti stats and insights
- In nine of 28 games this season, Perfetti has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has taken three shots in one game against the Avalanche this season, but has not scored.
- On the power play, Perfetti has accumulated four goals and one assist.
- He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 15.3% of them.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche have conceded 87 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 13th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 14.9 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.
Perfetti recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/13/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|15:42
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/12/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|17:54
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/10/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|18:39
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|12:39
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/4/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|14:44
|Home
|W 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|15:44
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/30/2023
|Oilers
|1
|1
|0
|13:42
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/28/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|17:48
|Home
|L 2-0
|11/26/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|14:47
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|13:26
|Away
|W 3-0
Jets vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT2 and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
