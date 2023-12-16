Can we count on Brenden Dillon finding the back of the net when the Winnipeg Jets play the Colorado Avalanche at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Brenden Dillon score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Dillon stats and insights

Dillon has scored in four of 28 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has taken zero shots in one game versus the Avalanche this season, but has not scored.

Dillon has no points on the power play.

Dillon's shooting percentage is 17.9%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche have conceded 87 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 13th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 14.9 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Dillon recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/13/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:56 Away W 5-2 12/12/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 14:47 Away L 2-1 12/10/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 17:07 Away W 4-2 12/7/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 20:30 Away W 4-2 12/4/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 20:03 Home W 2-1 12/2/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 22:04 Home W 3-1 11/30/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 18:07 Home L 3-1 11/28/2023 Stars 0 0 0 17:21 Home L 2-0 11/26/2023 Predators 0 0 0 18:25 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:48 Away W 3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jets vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT2 and ESPN+

ALT2 and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.