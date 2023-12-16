Want to know how to watch high school basketball games in Bottineau County, North Dakota today? We have the information here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Bottineau County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Kenmare High School at Bottineau High School

  • Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 16
  • Location: Bottineau, ND
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.