When the Winnipeg Jets take on the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Axel Jonsson-Fjallby find the back of the net? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Axel Jonsson-Fjallby score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Jonsson-Fjallby stats and insights

Jonsson-Fjallby is yet to score through 10 games this season.

In one game versus the Avalanche this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

Jonsson-Fjallby has no points on the power play.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche are 13th in goals allowed, giving up 87 total goals (three per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 14.9 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Jonsson-Fjallby recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/13/2023 Kings 0 0 0 6:58 Away W 5-2 12/7/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 11:11 Away W 4-2 12/2/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 4:40 Home W 3-1 11/30/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 7:52 Home L 3-1 11/28/2023 Stars 0 0 0 6:19 Home L 2-0 11/26/2023 Predators 0 0 0 8:11 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 8:21 Away W 3-0 11/22/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 6:39 Away W 3-2 OT 11/18/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 7:32 Home W 5-2 11/17/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 8:32 Home W 3-2

Jets vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT2 and ESPN+

ALT2 and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

