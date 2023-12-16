Jets vs. Avalanche Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 16
The Colorado Avalanche (18-9-2) take a three-game road losing streak into a matchup against the Winnipeg Jets (17-9-2) on Saturday, December 16 at 7:00 PM ET on ALT2 and ESPN+.
The Jets have gone 6-4-0 in their past 10 games, scoring 25 goals while conceding 17 in that period. On 29 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored three goals (10.3%).
Here's our prediction for who will clinch the win in Saturday's game.
Jets vs. Avalanche Predictions for Saturday
Our computer projection model for this game predicts a final tally of Jets 4, Avalanche 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Jets (+100)
- Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Jets (+1.5)
Jets vs Avalanche Additional Info
Jets Splits and Trends
- The Jets have a record of 17-9-2 this season and are 2-2-4 in overtime games.
- In the eight games Winnipeg has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up nine points.
- This season the Jets recorded just one goal in three games and they lost every time.
- Winnipeg has earned three points (1-3-1 record) this season when scoring a pair of goals .
- The Jets have earned 33 points in their 19 games with three or more goals scored.
- This season, Winnipeg has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in nine games and registered 10 points with a record of 5-4-0.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Winnipeg is 8-7-2 (18 points).
- The Jets have been outshot by opponents 11 times this season, and earned 18 points in those games.
Team Stats Comparison
|Avalanche Rank
|Avalanche AVG
|Jets AVG
|Jets Rank
|4th
|3.59
|Goals Scored
|3.25
|13th
|11th
|3
|Goals Allowed
|2.61
|5th
|10th
|32.2
|Shots
|30.8
|14th
|9th
|29.5
|Shots Allowed
|28.9
|7th
|18th
|19.27%
|Power Play %
|16.3%
|24th
|6th
|85.86%
|Penalty Kill %
|75.29%
|27th
Jets vs. Avalanche Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT2 and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
