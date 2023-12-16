The Colorado Avalanche (18-9-2) take a three-game road losing streak into a matchup against the Winnipeg Jets (17-9-2) on Saturday, December 16 at 7:00 PM ET on ALT2 and ESPN+.

The Jets have gone 6-4-0 in their past 10 games, scoring 25 goals while conceding 17 in that period. On 29 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored three goals (10.3%).

Here's our prediction for who will clinch the win in Saturday's game.

Jets vs. Avalanche Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projection model for this game predicts a final tally of Jets 4, Avalanche 3.

Moneyline Pick: Jets (+100)

Jets (+100) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average) Spread Pick: Jets (+1.5)

Jets vs Avalanche Additional Info

Jets Splits and Trends

The Jets have a record of 17-9-2 this season and are 2-2-4 in overtime games.

In the eight games Winnipeg has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up nine points.

This season the Jets recorded just one goal in three games and they lost every time.

Winnipeg has earned three points (1-3-1 record) this season when scoring a pair of goals .

The Jets have earned 33 points in their 19 games with three or more goals scored.

This season, Winnipeg has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in nine games and registered 10 points with a record of 5-4-0.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Winnipeg is 8-7-2 (18 points).

The Jets have been outshot by opponents 11 times this season, and earned 18 points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Jets AVG Jets Rank 4th 3.59 Goals Scored 3.25 13th 11th 3 Goals Allowed 2.61 5th 10th 32.2 Shots 30.8 14th 9th 29.5 Shots Allowed 28.9 7th 18th 19.27% Power Play % 16.3% 24th 6th 85.86% Penalty Kill % 75.29% 27th

Jets vs. Avalanche Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT2 and ESPN+

ALT2 and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

