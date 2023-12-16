Will Alexander Mattison Play in Week 15? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Alexander Mattison did not participate in his most recent practice. The Minnesota Vikings take on the Cincinnati Bengals at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday in Week 15. If you're trying to find Mattison's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
On the ground, Mattison has season stats of 168 rushes for 660 yards and zero TDs, picking up 3.9 yards per attempt. He also has 27 catches on 41 targets for 174 yards.
Alexander Mattison Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- The Vikings have no other RB on the injury report.
Week 15 Injury Reports
Vikings vs. Bengals Game Info
- Game Day: December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Mattison 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|168
|660
|0
|3.9
|41
|27
|174
|3
Mattison Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Buccaneers
|11
|34
|0
|3
|10
|1
|Week 2
|@Eagles
|8
|28
|0
|3
|11
|0
|Week 3
|Chargers
|20
|93
|0
|5
|32
|0
|Week 4
|@Panthers
|17
|95
|0
|1
|3
|0
|Week 5
|Chiefs
|8
|26
|0
|2
|20
|1
|Week 6
|@Bears
|18
|44
|0
|4
|28
|0
|Week 7
|49ers
|8
|39
|0
|2
|3
|0
|Week 8
|@Packers
|16
|31
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 9
|@Falcons
|16
|44
|0
|2
|49
|1
|Week 10
|Saints
|8
|27
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Week 11
|@Broncos
|18
|81
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 12
|Bears
|10
|52
|0
|2
|11
|0
|Week 14
|@Raiders
|10
|66
|0
|0
|0
|0
