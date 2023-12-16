Alex Iafallo and the Winnipeg Jets will meet the Colorado Avalanche at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. Looking to wager on Iafallo's props versus the Avalanche? Scroll down for stats and information.

Alex Iafallo vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT2 and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Iafallo Season Stats Insights

Iafallo's plus-minus rating this season, in 16:49 per game on the ice, is -4.

In three of 28 games this season, Iafallo has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Iafallo has a point in seven of 28 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

In five of 28 games this year, Iafallo has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Iafallo's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 41.7% that he goes over.

Iafallo has an implied probability of 28.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Iafallo Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche have given up 87 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's +17 goal differential ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 28 Games 4 13 Points 2 4 Goals 1 9 Assists 1

