The Winnipeg Jets, Adam Lowry among them, meet the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, at Canada Life Centre. Does a wager on Lowry intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Adam Lowry vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT2 and ESPN+

ALT2 and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +150)

0.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lowry Season Stats Insights

Lowry has averaged 15:51 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +8).

In four of 28 games this year, Lowry has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Lowry has a point in 12 of 28 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

In eight of 28 games this year, Lowry has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Lowry has an implied probability of 40% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Lowry has an implied probability of 30.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Lowry Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche have conceded 87 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 13th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's +17 goal differential ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 28 Games 5 14 Points 2 5 Goals 1 9 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.