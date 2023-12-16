On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Winnipeg Jets square off with the Colorado Avalanche. Is Adam Lowry going to score a goal in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Adam Lowry score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Lowry stats and insights

  • Lowry has scored in four of 28 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • In one game versus the Avalanche this season, he has scored one goal on two shots.
  • Lowry has zero points on the power play.
  • Lowry averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.3%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Avalanche defensive stats

  • The Avalanche have given up 87 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 14.9 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Lowry recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/13/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:53 Away W 5-2
12/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 14:45 Away L 2-1
12/10/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 15:38 Away W 4-2
12/7/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 15:01 Away W 4-2
12/4/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:20 Home W 2-1
12/2/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 13:51 Home W 3-1
11/30/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:19 Home L 3-1
11/28/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:45 Home L 2-0
11/26/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:09 Away L 3-2
11/24/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 15:02 Away W 3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jets vs. Avalanche game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ALT2 and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.