North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ward County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
In Ward County, North Dakota, there are interesting high school basketball games on the schedule today. Info on how to stream them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Ward County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Des Lacs-Burlington High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Des Lacs, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.