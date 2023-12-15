North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sargent County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Sargent County, North Dakota is on the schedule today, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Sargent County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sargent County Bulldogs Coop at Napoleon High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Napoleon, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.