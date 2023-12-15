Looking for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Ransom County, North Dakota today? We've got what you need.

Ransom County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lisbon High School at Enderlin High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
  • Location: Enderlin, ND
  • Conference: B Region 1
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

