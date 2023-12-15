North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pembina County Today - December 15
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Pembina County, North Dakota today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Pembina County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Border High School-Walhalla at Larimore High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Larimore, ND
- Conference: B Region 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cavalier High School at May-Port CG High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Mayville, ND
- Conference: B Region 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
