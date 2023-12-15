North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kidder County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball games in Kidder County, North Dakota today? We have the information here.
Kidder County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Kidder County High School - Steele at Edgeley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Edgeley, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
