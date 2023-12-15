Looking for how to stream high school basketball games in Grand Forks County, North Dakota today? We've got the information.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Grand Forks County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Northwood High School at Langdon Area High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15

Location: Langdon, ND

Langdon, ND How to Stream: Watch Here

Fargo North High School at Grand Forks Central High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 15

Location: Grand Forks, ND

Grand Forks, ND How to Stream: Watch Here

Fargo South High School at Grand Forks Red River High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 15

Location: Grand Forks, ND

Grand Forks, ND Conference: A East

A East How to Stream: Watch Here

North Border High School-Walhalla at Larimore High School