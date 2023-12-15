North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dickey County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Dickey County, North Dakota? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Dickey County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Edgeley High School at Oakes High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Oakes, ND
- Conference: B Region 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ellendale High School at Oakes High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Oakes, ND
- Conference: B Region 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
