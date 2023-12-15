Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Dickey County, North Dakota? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide info on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Dickey County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Edgeley High School at Oakes High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15

7:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Oakes, ND

Oakes, ND Conference: B Region 3

B Region 3 How to Stream: Watch Here

Ellendale High School at Oakes High School