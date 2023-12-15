High school basketball is happening today in Cass County, North Dakota, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Cass County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Fargo North High School at Grand Forks Central High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 15

7:15 PM CT on December 15 Location: Grand Forks, ND

Grand Forks, ND How to Stream: Watch Here

Fargo South High School at Grand Forks Red River High School