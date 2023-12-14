North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Williams County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Williams County, North Dakota today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Williams County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Williston Trinity Christian High School at South Heart Eagles
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 14
- Location: South Heart, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.