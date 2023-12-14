Searching for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Wells County, North Dakota today? We've got what you need.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Wells County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today

North Prairie Cougars - Rolette High School at Harvey High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 14

4:30 PM CT on December 14 Location: Harvey, ND

Harvey, ND How to Stream: Watch Here

Harvey High School at TGU Towner High School