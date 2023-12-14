American Airlines Center is where the Dallas Mavericks (15-8) and Minnesota Timberwolves (17-5) will clash on Thursday at 8:30 PM ET. Karl-Anthony Towns is one of the players to watch when these two squads hit the court.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Mavericks

Game Day: Thursday, December 14

Thursday, December 14 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW, BSN

BSSW, BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Timberwolves' Last Game

On Monday, in their most recent game, the Timberwolves lost to the Pelicans 121-107. With 17 points, Naz Reid was their high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Naz Reid 17 6 2 1 0 3 Karl-Anthony Towns 17 12 1 0 0 1 Mike Conley 17 5 7 0 0 4

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Timberwolves vs Mavericks Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Towns averages 21.6 points, 9.1 boards and 3.0 assists, making 50.7% of his shots from the floor and 42.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 triples per contest.

Rudy Gobert averages 13.3 points, 12.2 boards and 1.0 assists, making 61.3% of his shots from the field (eighth in league).

Anthony Edwards provides the Timberwolves 24.4 points, 5.6 boards and 4.8 assists per contest, plus 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The Timberwolves receive 11.4 points per game from Mike Conley, plus 3.1 boards and 6.2 assists.

Reid's numbers for the season are 12.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, making 49.5% of his shots from the field and 36.4% from 3-point range, with 1.6 triples per contest.

Watch Luka Doncic, Towns and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Karl-Anthony Towns 21.6 9.2 3.3 0.9 0.7 2.2 Rudy Gobert 15.2 12.2 0.7 0.2 2.9 0.0 Mike Conley 12.5 3.1 7.5 1.1 0.1 2.8 Anthony Edwards 15.1 4.0 3.1 0.7 0.5 1.4 Naz Reid 13.0 5.3 1.1 0.9 0.8 1.4

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.