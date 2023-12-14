Timberwolves vs. Mavericks December 14 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 1:17 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
On Thursday, December 14, 2023, the Dallas Mavericks (11-6) face the Minnesota Timberwolves (14-4) at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and BSN.
Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: BSSW, BSN
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- Karl-Anthony Towns provides 21.8 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3 assists per game for the Timberwolves.
- Rudy Gobert is putting up 12.6 points, 11.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He's making 58.3% of his shots from the field.
- Mike Conley gets the Timberwolves 10.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 6 assists per game while delivering 1 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.
- The Timberwolves are receiving 12 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game from Naz Reid this season.
- Kyle Anderson gets the Timberwolves 7.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4 assists per contest while posting 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
Mavericks Players to Watch
- Luka Doncic averages 31.1 points, 8 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game, shooting 48.9% from the floor and 38.8% from beyond the arc with 3.8 made treys per game (third in NBA).
- Kyrie Irving averages 24.6 points, 4.1 boards and 5.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.
- Tim Hardaway Jr. posts 16.8 points, 1.6 assists and 3.4 boards per game.
- Dereck Lively posts 8.1 points, 7.5 boards and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 71.1% from the floor.
- Grant Williams puts up 9.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 44.2% from the field and 43% from downtown with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.
Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Stat Comparison
|Mavericks
|Timberwolves
|119.5
|Points Avg.
|112.3
|118.1
|Points Allowed Avg.
|105.3
|47.1%
|Field Goal %
|48.2%
|37.4%
|Three Point %
|37.1%
