North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Stark County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Stark County, North Dakota today, we've got what you need here.
Stark County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Williston Trinity Christian High School at South Heart Eagles
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 14
- Location: South Heart, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
