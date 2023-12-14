North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pembina County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Pembina County, North Dakota today, and information on how to stream these matchups is available below.
Pembina County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Cavalier High School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Cavalier, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Park River High School at Cavalier High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Cavalier, ND
- Conference: B Region 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
