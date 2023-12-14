Before you set your NFL fantasy lineup for Week 15, take a look at our QB rankings in this article.

Who's going to lead your fantasy team to victory this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Top fantasy QBs this season heading into Week 15

Name Team Fantasy Pts Fantasy Pts/Game Pass Att./Game Rush Att./Game Josh Allen Bills 307.4 23.6 36.5 5.5 Jalen Hurts Eagles 291.8 22.4 33.1 9.7 Dak Prescott Cowboys 272.8 21 34.6 3.4 Lamar Jackson Ravens 253.8 19.5 29 9.5 Brock Purdy 49ers 249.9 19.2 27.6 2.8 C.J. Stroud Texans 242.6 18.7 33.9 2.7 Sam Howell Commanders 237 18.2 39.2 3.1 Patrick Mahomes II Chiefs 235.7 18.1 37.5 4.5 Justin Herbert Chargers 234.2 18 35.1 4 Jordan Love Packers 230.7 17.7 34.4 3.2 Trevor Lawrence Jaguars 222.4 17.1 34.5 4.5 Tua Tagovailoa Dolphins 219.4 16.9 33.4 2.3 Russell Wilson Broncos 215.9 16.6 29.1 5.3 Jared Goff Lions 213.9 16.5 35.8 2.2 Baker Mayfield Buccaneers 202.7 15.6 33.7 3.8 Joshua Dobbs Cardinals and Vikings 200.5 15.4 32.1 5.9 Matthew Stafford Rams 191.5 16 35 1.5 Geno Smith Seahawks 172.8 14.4 33.5 2.5 Justin Fields Bears 162.2 18 28.3 9.9 Desmond Ridder Falcons 154.9 12.9 27.8 3.8 Derek Carr Saints 153 11.8 32.3 1.8 Kirk Cousins Vikings 149.9 18.7 38.9 1.8 Joe Burrow Bengals 147.2 14.7 36.5 3.1 Gardner Minshew Colts 144.7 12.1 31.5 2.1 Zach Wilson Jets 120.8 11 32.5 3.3

Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

This Week's Games

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.