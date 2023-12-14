North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Morton County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Hoping to watch today's high school basketball games in Morton County, North Dakota? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Morton County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Flasher High School at Wilton High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Wilton, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Salem-Almont High School at Glen Ullin High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Glen Ullin, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
