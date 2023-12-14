In the upcoming game versus the Calgary Flames, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we bet on Matthew Boldy to find the back of the net for the Minnesota Wild? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Matthew Boldy score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Boldy stats and insights

In six of 19 games this season, Boldy has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In one game against the Flames this season, he has attempted three shots and scored two goals.

On the power play he has two goals, plus two assists.

Boldy averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.5%.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames have conceded 101 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 29th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.2 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Boldy recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/10/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 16:11 Away W 3-0 12/8/2023 Oilers 2 1 1 16:10 Away L 4-3 12/7/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:22 Away L 2-0 12/5/2023 Flames 3 2 1 14:40 Away W 5-2 12/3/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 16:25 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Predators 0 0 0 13:04 Away W 6-1 11/28/2023 Blues 1 1 0 12:56 Home W 3-1 11/26/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 19:21 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 13:17 Home L 3-2 11/19/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:12 Home L 4-3 OT

Wild vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

