Should you wager on Joel Eriksson Ek to find the back of the net when the Minnesota Wild and the Calgary Flames face off on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Joel Eriksson Ek score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Eriksson Ek stats and insights

Eriksson Ek has scored in 13 of 26 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game against the Flames this season, he has scored one goal on five shots.

Eriksson Ek has picked up six goals and one assist on the power play.

Eriksson Ek's shooting percentage is 14.9%, and he averages 3.6 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 101 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.2 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Eriksson Ek recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/10/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 20:45 Away W 3-0 12/8/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 18:15 Away L 4-3 12/7/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 20:48 Away L 2-0 12/5/2023 Flames 1 1 0 16:46 Away W 5-2 12/3/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 19:22 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Predators 0 0 0 18:35 Away W 6-1 11/28/2023 Blues 1 1 0 20:03 Home W 3-1 11/26/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 18:52 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 22:42 Home L 3-2 11/19/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 20:17 Home L 4-3 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wild vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.