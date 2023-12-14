North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Eddy County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Eddy County, North Dakota, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Eddy County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
St. John High School at New Rockford-Sheyenne High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Harvey, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
