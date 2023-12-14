Should you bet on Brock Faber to light the lamp when the Minnesota Wild and the Calgary Flames go head to head on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Brock Faber score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Faber stats and insights

Faber has scored in one of 26 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game against the Flames this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.

Faber has picked up one assist on the power play.

He has a 3.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.

Flames defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Flames are giving up 101 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.2 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Faber recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/10/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 24:12 Away W 3-0 12/8/2023 Oilers 2 0 2 24:25 Away L 4-3 12/7/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 26:00 Away L 2-0 12/5/2023 Flames 0 0 0 25:42 Away W 5-2 12/3/2023 Blackhawks 2 0 2 22:18 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Predators 0 0 0 22:46 Away W 6-1 11/28/2023 Blues 0 0 0 25:01 Home W 3-1 11/26/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 21:09 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 21:49 Home L 3-2 11/19/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 23:59 Home L 4-3 OT

Wild vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

