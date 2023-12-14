Should you wager on Brandon Duhaime to find the back of the net when the Minnesota Wild and the Calgary Flames go head to head on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Brandon Duhaime score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Duhaime stats and insights

  • Duhaime has scored in four of 26 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Flames this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.
  • Duhaime has zero points on the power play.
  • He has a 12.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Flames defensive stats

  • The Flames have conceded 101 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 29th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Flames have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.2 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Duhaime recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/10/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 12:45 Away W 3-0
12/8/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 9:40 Away L 4-3
12/7/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 8:43 Away L 2-0
12/5/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:53 Away W 5-2
12/3/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 13:07 Home W 4-1
11/30/2023 Predators 1 0 1 14:19 Away W 6-1
11/28/2023 Blues 0 0 0 12:09 Home W 3-1
11/26/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 8:39 Away L 4-1
11/24/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 9:16 Home L 3-2
11/19/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 9:34 Home L 4-3 OT

Wild vs. Flames game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

