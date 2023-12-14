The Minnesota Timberwolves, Anthony Edwards included, take on the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday at 8:30 PM ET.

In this piece we'll break down Edwards' stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Anthony Edwards Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 24.4 20.7 Rebounds -- 5.6 5.1 Assists -- 4.8 4.3 PRA -- 34.8 30.1 PR -- 30 25.8 3PM 2.5 2.4 2.3



Anthony Edwards Insights vs. the Mavericks

This season, he's put up 19.0% of the Timberwolves' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 18.7 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 17.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.4 per game.

Edwards' Timberwolves average 101.1 possessions per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams, while the Mavericks have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 19th with 102.9 possessions per contest.

Giving up 116.9 points per game, the Mavericks are the 21st-ranked squad in the league defensively.

On the boards, the Mavericks have conceded 46 rebounds per game, which puts them 27th in the NBA.

The Mavericks are the 24th-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 27.3 assists per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Mavericks are 17th in the league, allowing 13.2 makes per game.

Anthony Edwards vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/13/2023 36 32 5 1 1 0 0 12/21/2022 38 23 4 5 0 1 1 12/19/2022 38 27 13 9 3 2 1

