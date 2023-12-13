Should you bet on Vladislav Namestnikov to find the back of the net when the Winnipeg Jets and the Los Angeles Kings meet up on Wednesday at 10:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Vladislav Namestnikov score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)

Namestnikov stats and insights

Namestnikov has scored in two of 24 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has attempted one shot in one game against the Kings this season, but has not scored.

Namestnikov has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 6.1% of them.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have given up 58 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kings have three shutouts, and they average 17 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.

Namestnikov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 17:00 Away L 2-1 12/10/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 14:34 Away W 4-2 11/30/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 11:53 Home L 3-1 11/28/2023 Stars 0 0 0 13:18 Home L 2-0 11/26/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:35 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 14:19 Away W 3-0 11/22/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 16:17 Away W 3-2 OT 11/18/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 16:44 Home W 5-2 11/17/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 14:48 Home W 3-2 11/14/2023 Devils 1 0 1 17:02 Home W 6-3

Jets vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

BSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.