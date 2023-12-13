Nino Niederreiter will be among those on the ice Wednesday when his Winnipeg Jets face the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena. Considering a wager on Niederreiter in the Jets-Kings game? Use our stats and information below.

Nino Niederreiter vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: +150)

0.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +280)

Niederreiter Season Stats Insights

In 27 games this season, Niederreiter has a plus-minus of +12, while averaging 15:14 on the ice per game.

Niederreiter has scored a goal in five of 27 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 11 of 27 games this year, Niederreiter has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Niederreiter has an assist in eight of 27 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Niederreiter's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 40% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Niederreiter going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 26.3%.

Niederreiter Stats vs. the Kings

On defense, the Kings have been the stingiest unit in the league by conceding 58 total goals (2.3 per game).

The team's +34 goal differential ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 27 Games 5 16 Points 0 7 Goals 0 9 Assists 0

