For those looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Winnipeg Jets and the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday at 10:30 PM ET, is Nino Niederreiter a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Nino Niederreiter score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Niederreiter stats and insights

In five of 27 games this season, Niederreiter has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has taken zero shots in one game against the Kings this season, but has not scored.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Niederreiter averages 2.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.4%.

Kings defensive stats

On defense, the Kings have been the stingiest squad in the league by conceding 58 total goals (2.3 per game).

So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 17 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.

Niederreiter recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 14:33 Away L 2-1 12/10/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 15:17 Away W 4-2 12/7/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 14:02 Away W 4-2 12/4/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:41 Home W 2-1 12/2/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:18 Home W 3-1 11/30/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 17:33 Home L 3-1 11/28/2023 Stars 0 0 0 17:02 Home L 2-0 11/26/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:53 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 16:06 Away W 3-0 11/22/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 16:55 Away W 3-2 OT

Jets vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

