Nikolaj Ehlers will be in action when the Winnipeg Jets and Los Angeles Kings play at 10:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Ehlers' prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Nikolaj Ehlers vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Ehlers Season Stats Insights

In 27 games this season, Ehlers has a plus-minus of +5, while averaging 15:56 on the ice per game.

Ehlers has scored a goal in six of 27 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 13 of 27 games this season, Ehlers has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

In eight of 27 games this year, Ehlers has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Ehlers' odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 52.4% that he goes over.

There is a 33.3% chance of Ehlers having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Ehlers Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings have conceded 58 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+34) ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 27 Games 3 16 Points 0 7 Goals 0 9 Assists 0

