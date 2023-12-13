For people wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Winnipeg Jets and the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday at 10:30 PM ET, is Nikolaj Ehlers a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Nikolaj Ehlers score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Ehlers stats and insights

  • In six of 27 games this season, Ehlers has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has taken one shot in one game against the Kings this season, but has not scored.
  • He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • Ehlers' shooting percentage is 10.1%, and he averages 2.6 shots per game.

Kings defensive stats

  • The Kings have conceded 58 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times while averaging 17 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.

Ehlers recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 19:46 Away L 2-1
12/10/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 20:47 Away W 4-2
12/7/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 15:48 Away W 4-2
12/4/2023 Hurricanes 2 1 1 17:03 Home W 2-1
12/2/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 19:57 Home W 3-1
11/30/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 19:07 Home L 3-1
11/28/2023 Stars 0 0 0 16:23 Home L 2-0
11/26/2023 Predators 0 0 0 16:49 Away L 3-2
11/24/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 12:53 Away W 3-0
11/22/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 15:57 Away W 3-2 OT

Jets vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

