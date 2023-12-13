Will Nikolaj Ehlers Score a Goal Against the Kings on December 13?
For people wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Winnipeg Jets and the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday at 10:30 PM ET, is Nikolaj Ehlers a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.
Will Nikolaj Ehlers score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)
Ehlers stats and insights
- In six of 27 games this season, Ehlers has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has taken one shot in one game against the Kings this season, but has not scored.
- He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Ehlers' shooting percentage is 10.1%, and he averages 2.6 shots per game.
Kings defensive stats
- The Kings have conceded 58 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times while averaging 17 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.
Ehlers recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/12/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|19:46
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/10/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|20:47
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|15:48
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/4/2023
|Hurricanes
|2
|1
|1
|17:03
|Home
|W 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|19:57
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/30/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|19:07
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/28/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|16:23
|Home
|L 2-0
|11/26/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|16:49
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|12:53
|Away
|W 3-0
|11/22/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|15:57
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
Jets vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
