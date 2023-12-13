Neal Pionk will be among those on the ice Wednesday when his Winnipeg Jets meet the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena. Looking to wager on Pionk's props versus the Kings? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Neal Pionk vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

BSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +195)

0.5 points (Over odds: +195) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pionk Season Stats Insights

Pionk's plus-minus rating this season, in 20:42 per game on the ice, is +6.

Pionk has scored a goal in one of 27 games this season.

Pionk has recorded a point in a game eight times this season out of 27 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Pionk has an assist in seven of 27 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Pionk's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 33.9% that he hits the over.

There is a 29.4% chance of Pionk having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Pionk Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings have given up 58 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+34) ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 27 Games 4 9 Points 1 1 Goals 0 8 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.